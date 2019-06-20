|
HUNTLEY - Clara E. Fritz, 94, died peacefully, June 17, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 10:30am until the 11:30am Memorial service all at St. John's Lutheran Church, 115 N. Spring Street, Elgin, IL. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Kindred Hospice, 85 W. Algonquin Road, Suite 100, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 or St. John Lutheran Church, 115 N. Spring Street, Elgin, IL 60120. Clara was born February 25, 1925 in Belvidere, Illinois the daughter of Elmer and Esther Heinitz. On June 30, 1946 she married Robert Fritz. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Burbury (Jerry Seagren), Jackie (Russ) Stading and Candy Fritz (Carla Saelens); her grandchildren, Kris, Kreena, Nathan (Katie), Ben (Rachel), 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren and one on the way. Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, 2 brothers, Roy and Chuck and grandson, Jason. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 20, 2019