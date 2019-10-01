|
|
Clara "Kae" Horsley (nee Nicely), Beloved wife of the late John S.; Loving mother of Andrea K., John P. (Kathy) and Karen L. (James) Fidler; Devoted grandmother of Kristen F. Fidler; Dear sister of the late Irene (the late Tony) Russo, Alberta (the late William) Lewis and the Paul (the late Helen) Nicely; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Thursday, Oct. 3rd, 4:00 - 8:00 pm, with Memorial Service, 7:00 pm at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Valley of the Kings, Sharon, WI would be appreciated. For funeral information, 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 1, 2019