Clara Jean Wilson (nee Roderick) died peacefully at the Harbor at Harmony Crossing, at Lake Oconee, Georgia, on April 2, 2019 at the age of 94. Jean was born and raised in Akron, Ohio, and lived in Griffith, Indiana, Tokyo, Japan, Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Burr Ridge, Illinois before moving to Vero Beach, Florida and then Georgia a few years ago. She was a volunteer leader and active church member all her life, and held numerous offices in the church groups, philanthropic organizations, and clubs she enjoyed. By her example, Jean encouraged her two boys to become involved in their communities from their earliest memories. After she was widowed, she became more involved in her church home at the Hinsdale United Methodist Church and delighted in her trips with friends into Chicago to enjoy its symphony orchestra and Art Institute. She loved playing bridge 3 or 4 days a week in her spare time, and played well into her 90's. Jean was born to Owen M. and Clara Carter Roderick. She graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri and the University of Akron, Ohio, before marrying William A. (Bill) Wilson in June, 1947. They moved to the Midwest when Bill began working as a Chemist at the Standard Oil Company, and raised their family in the town of Griffith. Jean and Bill spent three years in Tokyo, Japan before moving back to the Chicago area, and then three years in Brazil before settling in Burr Ridge. Jean became active with P.E.O. in addition to her volunteer service to the Methodist Church. She moved to Vero Beach about 6 years ago and then to the Harbor in 2017. Jean is survived by her sister, Gwynn Ennis, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, sons, Rod (Chris) in Greensboro, Georgia, and David (Bonnie) in Vero Beach, Florida, as well as her three granddaughters, Becky, Natalie (Andrea Oggioni), and Laura, and her great-grandchildren, Jack and Emily. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill, and her grandson, Greg. A Funeral Service is scheduled for Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11:00 AM with a reception to follow at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44333. Interment Rose Hill Burial Park. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jean's life. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hinsdale United Methodist Church, 945 South Garfield, Hinsdale, IL 60521, the P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50312 or the Hibiscus Children's Center, P.O. Box 12489, Fort Pierce, FL 34979. The family would like to thank all of the caregivers and staff at the Harbor of Harmony Crossing and her helper Sandra Crutchfield for their continual loving care.