CLARA M. KOEPKE
DES PLAINES - Clara M. Koepke, age 79, passed away Nov. 14, 2020. Dear wife of the late Dennis; loving mother of Jeffrey (Susan), John, and Denise (Eric) Liewergen; proud grandmother of Brian, Jeff, Victoria, Tim, Hayley, Greta, Jack, Jillian and Peter; great-grandmother of Ethan; fond sister of Edward (Karen) Marchese. Funeral Service 10 am Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at All Saints Mausoleum Chapel, 700 N. River Rd., Des Plaines. Family and friends please meet at cemetery office for procession to Mausoleum. For info, contact Matz Funeral Home, Mt. Prospect, 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
