Clara T. Chovanec (nee Longo), 90, a former resident of Elk Grove Village peacefully passed away on September 26, 2020. Clara was the beloved wife of the late Eugene (2009); loving mother of Mark (Kyunghee), Scott (Sheila), and the late Donna Jo (surviving Richard) Dose; dear grandmother of Caitlin (Thomas) Stubbs; and cherished great mother of Peyton Stubbs. A visitation will be held Thursday, October 1, from 3 to 9 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Clara's name may be made to Queen of the Rosary School at 690 W. Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove Village, IL. 60007 or the Almost Home Foundation at almosthomefoundation.org
