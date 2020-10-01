1/1
CLARA T. CHOVANEC
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CLARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara T. Chovanec (nee Longo), 90, a former resident of Elk Grove Village peacefully passed away on September 26, 2020. Clara was the beloved wife of the late Eugene (2009); loving mother of Mark (Kyunghee), Scott (Sheila), and the late Donna Jo (surviving Richard) Dose; dear grandmother of Caitlin (Thomas) Stubbs; and cherished great mother of Peyton Stubbs. A visitation will be held Thursday, October 1, from 3 to 9 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Clara's name may be made to Queen of the Rosary School at 690 W. Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove Village, IL. 60007 or the Almost Home Foundation at almosthomefoundation.org For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Service
07:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved