Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:15 AM
CLARENCE EDWIN ECKMANN


1931 - 2019
CLARENCE EDWIN ECKMANN Obituary
WAUCONDA - Clarence Edwin "Bud" Eckmann, age 87, a resident of Island Lake and formerly of Wauconda, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019, at home with his 3 daughters by his side. Bud was born on November 4, 1931 near Fairmont, Minnesota to Albert and Malinda Eckmann. He left school after graduating the 8th grade in order to work on the family farm (600 acres farmed with horses). He joined the Army at 18 and served as a medic in the Korean War. After returning home he met Patricia O'Neil, married her 6 months later and they moved to Wauconda. They were married 66 years when Patricia passed in 2018. They had 5 children, Erin (Robert) Anderson, Amy (Kevin) Miller, Corliss Andrade, Shawn (Kim) and Kyle (Kim). Bud was "Papa" to 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Clarence is predeceased by his parents, 7 siblings and a grandson. Bud started out as a milkman at Cary Dairy. Later he began running heavy equipment and did that until he retired from Plote Construction when he was 66. He was a proud member of Local 150 International Union of Operating Engineers for over 50 years. He was also a member of the Moose and American Legion in Wauconda. Bud was a hard-working, kind, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be sorely missed. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 10:00 AM until the time of the memorial service at 11:15 AM at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda. In Bud's memory, donations can be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 405 N. Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, IL 60010. For information, 847-526-2115 or www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019
