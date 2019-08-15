Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:15 AM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
111 W. Olive
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
CLARENCE M. BORRE


1930 - 2019
Clarence M. Borre, age 89, Korean War Navy veteran, beloved husband for 64 years of Beverly, nee Brodersen; loving father of Randy (Eileen) and the late Debra Borre-Padal; cherished grandfather of Cassidy and Drew Padal and Kelly (Danny) Lindsey; great-grandfather of Alec and Alana Lindsey; fond brother of the late James. Visitation Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, 9:00-11:15 A.M. at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Closing prayers 11:15 A.M. proceeding to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 111 W. Olive, Arlington Heights for services at 12 Noon. Entombment Memory Gardens. Clarence was a firefighter captain for Glenview Naval Air Station and owned his own landscape business, CM Borre Landscaping before retiring. For information, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
