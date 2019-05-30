Daily Herald Obituaries
Clarice Bea Loiacono, 60, transitioned peacefully May 26, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband Mark Clousson; step-children Rachel (Patrick) O'Connor and Jon Clousson; step-grandchildren Mason and Addison O'Connor; siblings, Pamela Loiacono, Vincent (Barbara) Loiacono, Franceslee (Peter) Demo, Christine Loiacono (surviving spouse of Andrew Bartholomew), Marya (Bill) Jordan and David (Stephanie) Loiacono; 21 nieces and nephew, and nine great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Violet Loiacono and brother, Andrew Bartholomew Loiacono. Her true gift was in her love of her family and friends who lovingly knew her as "TC". A Wheaton native and owner of Clarice's Creating Beautiful Looks, Clarice was a pillar of her hometown community. As an entrepreneur and esthetician, she dedicated herself to making others feel beautiful - both inside and out. Her more than 30 years in business, Clarice did so much more than provide a service to her clients - she was a friend, a confidant, and more often than not, the woman whose personality filled the room, making those around her laugh, smile and always come back to see her again. She was well recognized in the beauty industry as an award-winning costume designer and make-up artist and enjoyed using her talents to create floats for community parades and supporting causes like the Infant Welfare Society. Memorial Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. from 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, June 2, 2019. Family and friends are asked to meet at St. Michael Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton on Monday, June 3, 2019. Memorial Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment Private. In honor of Clarice, memorials are welcome to Infant Welfare Society. Funeral information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 30, 2019
