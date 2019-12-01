|
Clark K. Cavish born Oct. 13, 1965, passed away in his sleep on Oct. 24, 2019. Clark was preceded in death by his father, Robert H. Clark is survived by his loving mother, Eleanor; brother, Carver and wife, Kim. Clark was loving uncle to Cogan, Kyler and Cartwright. Clark is also survived by longtime companion and friend, Tracey Albright and son, Justin Prince who Clark had a paternal and loving relationship. Clark was a proud member of Operating Engineers Local #150. Memorial service to be held for Robert and Clark on Saturday, December 7th at 11am at Geneva Lutheran Church located at 301 S. 3rd Street in Geneva. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 1, 2019