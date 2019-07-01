Clark Sanford Sr., age 90, of Deer Park, IL passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Clark was born on March 22, 1929 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He met his loving wife of 70 years while in high school. In 1956, he and his family moved to Palatine, IL where he opened up his business, Abbey Carpet Sales and Service. Clark was a member of the Palatine Rotary Club and a commander for the Skokie Valley Power Squadron. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, boating, camping, and creating adventures. He played a great game of pool and made friends wherever he travelled. His life was exciting and those who met and knew him had great joy and laughter in calling him friend. He was lovingly known as "Boompa" to his grandchildren. Clark was a generous man who went out of his way to help others in need. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Clark is survived by his beloved wife, Jean Marie Sanford (nee Kyd); children, Clark (Denise) Sanford Jr., Kerry (Robert) Tonge, and Mary (David Grossman) Genovese; and grandchildren, Annie Genovese, Nora (Mark) Doroba, Robbie Tonge, Kate Sanford, Kara Sanford, Clark Sanford III. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Grace Sanford. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main Street (Lake-Cook Rd) Barrington, IL 60010. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00am. Committal service to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Barrington, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JourneyCare, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025, journeycare.org. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 1, 2019