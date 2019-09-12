Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
121 E. Maple Ave.
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Clarke E. Harris, 86, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. He was born Dec. 6, 1932 in River Rouge, Michigan, was a former resident of Rochester Hills, MI and has lived in Libertyville for the past 15 years. Clarke was a US Navy veteran, a retired accountant for General Motors and a member of St. Joseph Parish. Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Flo Harris; his Sister-in-law Pauline Summerfield; nieces, Carol Summerfield, Linda Summerfield and Susan (Tom) Hammerman and nephew George (Carole) Summerfield. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 pm Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Prayers will begin at 10 am Monday, Sept. 16 at the funeral home followed by funeral mass at 10:30 am at St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple Ave. Libertyville. Entombment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Memorial contributions can be made to either Orphans of the Storm or Save-A-Pet in his memory. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
