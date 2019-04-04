Daily Herald Obituaries
|
CLAUDETTE C. KREVESKY


1940 - 2019
CLAUDETTE C. KREVESKY Obituary
Claudette C. Krevesky passed in peace, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born at home, January 15, 1940, in Chicago Illinois. She loved sharing the story of the winter storm during her birth. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, sister Dolores and brother James; and is survived by her brother Leonard Mikuta (Carol) of Hayward, WI; her daughters Cherylann (Larry) Krevesky-Karkos, Renee (Greg) Bruning, and Celeste (Brent) Wheat; her grandchildren Rachel (Damien) Ek-Buczkowske, Jacqueline LoBue, Christopher Karkos, Kaitlin (John) Wheat- Zurick, Stephen Karkos, Alex LoBue, Lucas Wheat and Kyle Wheat; and her great-grandson John Zurick. Claudette was a longtime resident of Cary and Palatine IL. She loved to read murder mysteries, play Pinochle, and Rummikub. She will be remembered by her family and friends. She will be entombed at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum, 7201 Archer Avenue, Justice, IL 60458. In lieu of cards and flowers, please send donations to . Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL. Info, 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
