Claudette E. Siebert, wonderful, loving mother and sister, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. She is survived by her four sons, Bruce (Nancy) Lantz, Craig (Ann) Lantz, Russell Lantz III and Eric (Jennifer) Lantz; grandchildren, Spencer (Candice), Garrett and Brittany. She also had two sisters, Carol Reed (deceased) and Christy Zapfel; and several nieces and nephews. She will be sorely missed.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store