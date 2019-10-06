Daily Herald Obituaries
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
CLAUDIA PETERS


1939 - 2019
CLAUDIA PETERS Obituary
WHEELING - Claudia Peters (nee Karsten), 79, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 28, 2019, surrounded by her family. Claudia was born on Oct. 9, 1939 in Evanston, IL. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Peters. Loving mother of Karen Myers, Raymond Peters, and Donna (Edward) Sawicki. Adoring grandmother of Jennifer (Lucas) Bootz, Brett (Valerie) Myers, Lauren Myers, Ashley Peters, Shelby Peters, and Paul (Jennifer) Sawicki. Very proud great-grandmother of Alex and Austin Bootz, Kaura Sawicki, and Zoey Myers. Dear sister of Alvin (Willie) Karsten. Memorial contributions to the please. For funeral information, contact Friedrichs Funeral Home, 847-255-7800.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
