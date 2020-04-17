|
Clayton C. Holcomb, 86, of Elgin, formerly of rural Maple Park passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in his Home. He was born May 8, 1933 in Elgin the son of George and Hilda Unruh Holcomb. He was employed as a farmer all of life before retiring. He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Elgin. Surviving are his son, Mike Holcomb of Elgin, 3 grandchildren, Jason, Ian (Charlote) Holcomb and Marissa (Joe) Austin, 3 great granddaughters, Natasha, Alicia and Reagan, great grandson, Tyler and sister in law, June Sybert. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Bonnie Bierman Holcomb on March 1, 2010 and his son, Marc G. Holcomb. Private family services will be held at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Interment will be private at Lakewood Memorial Park. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfunseralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 17, 2020