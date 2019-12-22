|
|
Clayton "Jim" Ehlert, age 82, passed away on his birthday, December 20, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Jim was born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 20, 1937, and graduated from North Side High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. In 1976 he founded Clayton Metals and loved his business and the people that worked for him. He enjoyed red wine, travel, the sun, golf (sometimes), and eating out. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Marilyn "Bunny" Ehlert (nee Hartman); his loving children, Kai Ehlert, Jai Ehlert, Jill (Bob) Colbert, Stacy (Doug) Harding and Mark Ehlert; his grandchildren, who knew him as "Gogo," Cory (Edgar), Robby, Evan, Mickey, Jordan (Lucas), Catie and Kaila; his great-grandchildren, Alita and Cruz; and many dear friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Helen Ehlert; and sister, Sherry Subak. Per Jim's request, he will be cremated. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held on Sunday, December 22, at 5pm at Francesca's Famiglia, 100 E. Station St., Barrington, IL. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 22, 2019