Cleo B. Wilson, 99 years old, was born April 24, 1921, and passed away December 2, 2020. Cleo was the daughter of Elmer Ivo and Ethel Lenora (Rayot) Mahannah of Odell, Illinois. She was married for 75 years to the late Donald J. Wilson, Sr., her childhood sweetheart. They moved from central Illinois to Chicago and finally to Glen Ellyn in 1952; where they had since resided. That is also when Cleo and her family joined the First Congregational Church of Glen Ellyn. Together they raised three children followed by seven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Cleo had a wonderful life as a homemaker followed by successful, creative years at Village Fabrics in Glen Ellyn, and eventually retiring from Tyndale House Publishers in Carol Stream. Cleo is survived by her children, Kathleen (Eugene) Nickelman, Donald Wilson, Jr., and Marilyn (Donald) Skogsberg; her grandchildren, Barbara (Ryan) Bell, James (April) Nickelman, Kristina (Jason) Jeunnette, Kimberly (Casey) Moore, Patrick (Lisa) Wilson, Laura (Andrew) Freeman, and Colleen (Zachary) Crandall; and her great-grandchildren, Emily, Owen, and Jack Bell; Aubree Nickelman; Lincoln, Morgan, and Julian Jeunnette; Annabella, Georgette, and Pennyjane Moore; Lillian, Elliot, and Benjamin Freeman; and Oliver and Zoe Crandall. In addition to her parents, Cleo was preceded in death by her brother, Roy Mahannah and her sister, Lola (Mahannah) Myers. Cleo was much loved by her family and friends and will be missed by all. Services will be private. Interment will be also private at Forest Hill Cemetery in Glen Ellyn, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The First Congregational Church of Glen Ellyn, 535 Forest Ave., Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 or to American Heart Association
, 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Ste. 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637. Family assisted with arrangements by Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, Glen Ellyn, IL, 630-469-0032.