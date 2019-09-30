|
Cleo Lois Madole Melendy, 95, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 in New Ulm, MN. She was born August 15, 1924 in Libertyville, where she was a resident for most of her life. Cleo was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Libertyville and St. John Lutheran Church in New Ulm, MN. Surviving are 6 children, Charles (Colleen) Melendy, Susan Radke, Janet Thomas, Lois (Leonard) Rosales, Carla Melendy and Mary Berggren and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Melendy, a daughter, Carol Hamm, sons-in-law, Donald Radke and Renald Berggren and 6 brothers. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 501 W. Park Ave. Libertyville, IL. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. John Libertyville or St. John's New Ulm, MN. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 30, 2019