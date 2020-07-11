1/1
CLEORA DOUGHERTY
Cleora "Kaye" Dougherty, age 84, of Pleasant Prairie, WI, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Froedtert South. Due to the current pandemic, a private memorial/ celebration of Kaye's life will be held at Journey Church in Kenosha, WI. The family would like everyone to know that a public celebration of Kaye's life will take place after the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. Kaye's life brings so much to celebrate as she lived a life surrounded by many loved ones, including: Lee S. Dougherty, whom she married on September 8, 2001; her daughter; her sons; and many beautiful grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other dear family and friends. She was a mother, business professional and a mentor to many. In her memory, please consider partnering with 1HOPE, a local nonprofit whose heart aligns with Kaye's passions so that children in our community are mentored, fostered and transformed. To memorialize Kaye's life and financially partner, please visit https://1hope.networkforgood.com/ . Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations, Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director, 3016-75th Street 262-653-0667 www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
