Clifford "Cliff" F. Fredericks, 93, of Elgin, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Rosewood Care Center in Elgin. He was born on December 15, 1926 in New Ulm, MN the son of Arthur & Edith Leetzow Fredericks. Cliff was an Army Veteran having served during WWII. He was a member of the American Legion Post 57 and VFW Post 1307. He is survived by his children: Charles James (Chizuyo) Fredericks, Sharon (Randy) Rakowski and Karen Woolard. Grandchildren: Shelly (Rick) Borchardt, Chris Fredericks, Sara (Eric) Peterson and Amy (Greg) Popjoy; 10 great-grandchildren: Cade, Alexis, Bo, Dylan, Breann, Katy, Chase, Tyler, Andrew and Zander. Brothers: Arthur (Ruthann) Jr., Delbert (Joann), a sister Karol and a half-sister Mabel. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Helen Kruger Fredericks, son-in-law Dave Woolard; 9 brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial with honors will follow in Lakewood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to JourneyCare Hospice Foundation, Barrington. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 17, 2020