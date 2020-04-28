Daily Herald Obituaries
Clifford James Young, age 70, died peacefully on April 26, 2020 at Addolorata Villa, Wheeling, Illinois where he resided from 2015-2020. Born in Newark, NJ and raised in Plainfield, Clifford was the son of the late Clifford A. Young and Eugenia H. Young. He was the youngest of 4 children. He is survived by his 3 sisters, Kathleen King (NC), Margaret Shaw (NJ) and Mary Andersen (VA), nieces, Pamela King Weed, Karen Shaw Fishman and Christine Suarez, and nephews, Kevin Shaw and Brian King. He also leaves 4 great-nieces, and 4 great-nephews. During his time spent at Addolorata Villa, Noel Lemke was his faithful caregiver. Clifford was a 1968 graduate of Union Catholic HS, Scotch Plains, N.J. and held a B.S. in Ornamental Horticultural from Delaware Valley University. Clifford was employed by Chalet Nursery, Wilmette, IL. for 30 years. He loved the outdoors, and enjoyed over 25 sailing trips on Windjammer Cruises to the Caribbean and was fondly referred to as "Chief Passenger." He was an usher at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Libertyville, Illinois. Interment will be at Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River, NJ and a memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be sent in his name to Addolorata Villa, 555 McHenry Road, Wheeling, Illinois 60090. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel, www.libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2020
