MT. PROSPECT - Clifford T. "Maj" Hermanson, 93, was born December 26, 1926, in Evanston to Clifford S. and Norena (Dore) Hermanson, and passed away August 29, 2020. Maj was the beloved husband of the late Marcella Marie "Marci" (Smith) Hermanson; loving father of Robert (Ellen Duff), Thomas (Mary Ellen Keenan), Michael (Benna), Mary (Jason) Cline, the late Julie Hermanson and late Catherine "Kate" Liberio; cherished grandfather of Paul and Mark Hermanson, Margaret (Andrew) Jensen, Michael (Kelly) Hermanson, Eleanor and Emma Hermanson, Anne and Severin Hermanson, Vince, Matthew and Claire Liberio, Emily and Allison Barron, and Natalie and Alexandra Cline; proud great-grandfather of Thomas Jensen; fond father-in-law of Vince (Karen) Liberio and dear brother of Judith (the late Mike) Dearham and the late Robert (Mary), the late Janet, and the late Donald Hermanson. Maj (a childhood nickname) was raised in Rogers Park in a large and boisterous extended family. He attended Lane Technical High School and, after his service in the United States Army in 1945-46, graduated from Worsham College of Mortuary Science. Maj built a career in sales in various industries and as a contractor for architectural signage. Maj and Marci were married in 1953, and in 1956 moved to Mt. Prospect, where they raised their three daughters and three sons. They were original homeowners in the Hatlen Heights neighborhood and founding parishioners at St. Cecilia Parish. Maj was a long time coach and commissioner of Mt. Prospect boys' baseball and football, and a pioneer of the "everyone plays" philosophy. He and Marci were a constant presence at their children's and grandchildren's school and athletic events. Maj was especially proud of having changed diapers over a span of 50 years. He and Marci loved road trips, and visited all 48 of the continental United States. Maj had an encyclopedic knowledge of scenic roads, farm stands, historic attractions, and comfortable restaurants - especially on the way to their cottage in Albany, Wisconsin on the banks of the mighty Sugar River. Their household was always full of friends and family of all generations, who fondly remember Maj's warm presence, easy laugh, and bottomless supply of stories. Funeral service and interment will be private. Please visit lauterburgoehler.com
if you wish to leave a message of condolence. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Maj's favorite charity, the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
), in memory of Marci Hermanson, are appreciated. Info 847-253-5423.