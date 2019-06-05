GRAYSLAKE - Clinton W. Ramsey, age 85, formerly of Scottsdale, AZ, Mt. Prospect, IL and Adams, WI, the oldest son of the late Clinton and Louise Ramsey, sadly departed to his heavenly home to join his wife, Marian Ramsey of 65 years, on Saturday May 25th 2019. Clinton was preceded in death by brother, Wallace Ramsey and sister Mary Ellen Ramsey. Clinton is survived by 2 daughters, Christine Ramsey, Cheryl (Ramsey) Thomas and son-in-law Charles Thomas. Clinton also leaves behind 2 grandchildren, Joseph and Jenna. Clinton is also survived by brothers, Clyde, John, Gail and Archie, and 2 sisters, Loretta and Diane. Clinton had 4 brothers-in-law, 2 sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Clinton was a loving husband, proud father and grandfather, caring father-in-law and a great friend to many people. He was a great role-model to his daughters, son-in-law and grandchildren. Clinton was a leader in the communities he lived in by serving as Chairman of the Board of several homeowners associations. He was passionate about the Chicago Cubs, football and golf. He also had a great sense of humor and pride for his accomplishments. The family has requested that donations may be made to either the or the , in memory of Clinton Ramsey at AHA.org or Lung.org. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake. For more information, please call 847-223-8122 or visit www.strangfuneral.org. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary