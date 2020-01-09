|
BATAVIA - Clyde Clayton Hopkins, Jr., 97, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. Clyde was born August 27, 1922 in Springville, TN the son of Clyde Clayton and Maude Mae (Wimberley) Hopkins. He was united in marriage to Rose DiMaggio and have celebrated 72 years of marriage. Clyde was a hard-working farm boy who was born and raised in Tennessee. Following high school Clyde was enlisted in the United States Army during WWII as a member of the United States Signal Corp. Following the war Clyde moved to Chicago where he went to automotive technical college on the GI Bill. He worked in the Chicago area for several car dealers as a body man before moving the Batavia and opening Clyde's Body Shop. He is survived by his loving wife, Rose; four sons, Stephen (Leslie), Michael (Pia), Clyde Clayton, III and Ralph Hopkins; and a grandson, Stevie Hopkins. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Annie Marie Hopkins. All services were held privately. In Clyde's memory memorial contributions may be made to www.curesma.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 9, 2020