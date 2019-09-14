Daily Herald Obituaries
|
CLYDE E. JONES Sr.


1927 - 2019
CLYDE E. JONES Sr. Obituary
Mr. Clyde Elmo Jones, Sr., 92, of Grenada, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born May 24, 1927 in Montgomery County to John Carson and Beatrice Gertrude Shorts Jones. Mr. Jones was an active member and Deacon at Enon Baptist Church in Grenada and was a World War II Army Veteran. He retired as a machinist at the Teletype Corporation. Mr. Jones was an avid outdoorsman having enjoyed many days camping and fishing. Survivors include his wife, Annie Louise Massey Jones; three daughters, Peggy Burk(Jimmy) of Round Lake, IL, Myrtle Ann Palmer(Brian) of Enumclaw, WA and Barbara Hawkins of Lake Villa, IL; two sons, Charles Bruce Jones(Judy) of Royce, TX and Mark Jones(Karen) of Ingleside, IL; three sisters, Annie Shumate of Louisiana, Pearl Levinsky of Warwick, NY and Lucy Niper of Albuquerque, NM; nine grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Clyde E. Jones, Jr.; two sisters, Lillian Minga and Thelma Carlton; and five brothers, J.B., Devo, Gilbert, Jack and Leonard Jones. A funeral service is scheduled for Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will follow on Monday at Highland Memorial Park in Libertyville, IL. Memorials may be directed to the . For more information please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
