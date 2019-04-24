Home

CLYDE G. "BECK" BECKER


1920 - 2019
CLYDE G. "BECK" BECKER Obituary
Clyde G. "Beck" Becker, age 98, of Winfield Township, IL, passed away peacefully after a short illness Easter morning at his home with his family surrounding him. Beck was born in Rochester NY on May 14th, 1920 to William Becker and Alcey Cole Becker. He had ten siblings who all preceded him in death. He married Helen Anastasia Drew while in the Army on November 11th 1944. Beck served in the Army during World War II. He served in the Pacific during the war and was part of the occupying force on the Japanese mainland. His wife Helen and daughter Maura preceded him in death. Beck is survived by five children, Mary Becker and wife Joanne, William Becker and wife Gloria, Catherine Becker, Michael Becker and wife Pamela and Brian Becker and husband Russell. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Beck was passionate about many things including; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, music, technology, nature, physics, astronomy, cribbage and crosswords. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The World Wildlife Foundation, or the Children's Literacy Foundation. No formal service is scheduled. A family gathering is planned.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
