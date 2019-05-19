Clyde Lee McComb was born March 7, 1934 in Kennett, MO. He passed away May 13, 2019 in Barrington, Illinois, at the age of 85. Clyde earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri "Mizzou" and worked for Soil Testing Services Inc. for 50 years. He was a licensed registered Professional Engineer and a lifetime member of the American Society of Civil Engineers. He was an Elder and taught Sunday School for many years at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Barrington. Dedicated to community service, Clyde was a 4-H leader and participated in the Barrington 4th of July Parade for many years. He was an avid photographer and took photos of family events, church functions, and youth sports in Barrington and surrounding communities. He was named Citizen of the Year by BACOA. Clyde is survived by his wife of 55 years, Tranetta McComb; sons, Paul (Debbie) McComb, and Edward McComb; grandchildren, Andrew, Angie, Anna, Peter, Sophia, and Thomas; brothers, Charles H. (Pat), and Gerald R. McComb; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Houston and Maud Lee Seawright McComb; brother, Robert; and sister, Joan Lewellyng. Visitation will be 4-8pm, Friday, May 24 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main St. (Lake Cook Road), Barrington. The funeral service will be at 10:30am, Saturday, May 25 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 720 Dundee Ave., Barrington. There will be visitation from 9:30-10:30am at the church. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church Youth Ministry. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary