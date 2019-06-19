|
Colette Bennett, nee Salemme, 96, passed away on June 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mitchell Sr.; proud mother of Bonnie (Gerald O'Malley) Lennon, Carole McFadden, Joanne, Pam (Paul Ahlquist), Mitchell Jr. (Debbie), Mary Kay, Judith (Tom) Sullivan, John (Cindy), and Melissa (Mark) Ciske; proud grandmother of 21, proud great-grandmother of 14. A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, June 21, at 5pm until the time of Mass at 6pm, at St. Gertrude Church, 1420 W. Granville Ave., Chicago, IL 60660.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 19, 2019