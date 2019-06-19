Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Gertrude's Church
1420 W Granville Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Gertrude Church
1420 W. Granville Ave.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Gertrude Church
1420 W. Granville Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for COLETTE BENNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

COLETTE BENNETT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

COLETTE BENNETT Obituary
Colette Bennett, nee Salemme, 96, passed away on June 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mitchell Sr.; proud mother of Bonnie (Gerald O'Malley) Lennon, Carole McFadden, Joanne, Pam (Paul Ahlquist), Mitchell Jr. (Debbie), Mary Kay, Judith (Tom) Sullivan, John (Cindy), and Melissa (Mark) Ciske; proud grandmother of 21, proud great-grandmother of 14. A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, June 21, at 5pm until the time of Mass at 6pm, at St. Gertrude Church, 1420 W. Granville Ave., Chicago, IL 60660.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.