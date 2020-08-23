1/
COLETTE FRAZIER
VERNON HILLS - Colette Frazier, nee DiCicco, 69, passed away peacefully August 20, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. Colette met the love of her life, Russ, while on vacation in Hawaii. They started talking and had been together over 47 years since. Colette worked for Hawthorn District 73 for many years while her children were in school. She loved the outdoors and spending weekends at the lake. Colette was an amazing grandmother affectionately known as "Coco" who gladly would drop anything to spend time with her grandchildren. She loved her family dearly and had a special bond with her mom Jeanette working on crafts. She is remembered for her bright spirit and the love she brought to all around her. Colette is survived by her loving husband, Russ; her cherished children, Robert (Shari) and Justin (Krista); her adoring grandchildren, Holden, Harper, Johnny, William and Matthew; her beloved mother, Jeanette DiCicco and her dearest siblings, Lynn Carol (Michael Fateley) Spannon, Randall (Rosemary) DiCicco and Gary (Kristen) DiCicco. Colette is preceded in death by her father, Albert DiCicco. Private funeral services were held at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, Libertyville. Interment will be in Choudrant, LA. Due to family travel, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the NorthShore University HealthSystem Foundation, Gynecological Research Fund, 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, IL 60201, or online at foundation.northshore.org/donate. Please include that your gift is in memory of Colette Frazier. Funeral information, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
