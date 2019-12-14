|
|
Colette G. Lawson, 83, Bettendorf, Iowa, formerly of Mt. Prospect, Illinois, and retired to Fairfield, AR passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Unity Point Trinity, Bettendorf. Funeral services will be 1:00pm Saturday December 14, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Colette was born December 8, 1936 and raised in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Arnold and Sarah (White) Floistad. She married the love of her life Alan Lawson on April Fools Day in Chicago and celebrated 54 years of marriage together. She was a graduate of Northern Illinois University, and received her Masters Degree from Indiana University. While raising her own family with Alan in Mt. Prospect, Colette began her teaching career in the Northwest Suburbs of Chicago and retired from School District 15 in Palatine, Illinois as an Assistant Principal. Her devotion was children and she touched a countless number of student's lives who experienced her passion and excellence for education, including her love of reading. She enjoyed traveling the US & World with her husband Alan & their friends, spending winters in Venice, Florida, and golfing & gardening at their home in Arkansas. During her time as a Bettendorf resident, Colette was proud to be The Fountains Lay Chaplain and touched a lot of lives with her spiritual work. Colette loved her family dearly, especially her two grandchildren. She enjoyed watching them play sports and being their personal cheerleader. Same as she did many years ago starting with her husband Alan's baseball career, and transitioning her passion to her two son's baseball lives. Survivors include her children, Mike (Candi) Lawson, Elk Grove, Illinois, Rick (Christi) Lawson, Coal Valley, Illinois, and grandsons, Tyler Lawson & Lance Lawson. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Alan, and her sister, Judith Black. Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 14, 2019