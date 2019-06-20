|
Colette S. Bennett (nee Salemme), born on May 15, 1923, left this world peacefully surrounded by family on June 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mitchell Sr., to whom she was married for 75 years and is now reunited with; proud mother of Bonnie Lennon, Carole McFadden, Joanne, Pam (Paul Ahlquist), Mitchell Jr. (Debbie), Mary Kay, Judith (Tom) Sullivan, John (Cindy), and, Melissa (Mark) Ciske; devoted grandmother of 21, loving great-grandmother of 14. A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, June 21, from 5pm until the time of Mass at 6pm, at St. Gertrude's Catholic Church, 1420 W. Granville Ave., Chicago.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 20, 2019