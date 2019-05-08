GENEVA - Colin Jacob Kutrovatz, age 21, of Geneva, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at his grandmother's home in Lombard. He was born August 31, 1997 in Hinsdale, the son of Jerry and Jean (Saweikis) Kutrovatz. Colin graduated from Geneva High School. He was a talented musician who taught himself to play guitar and piano. He enjoyed sharing his music with others and bought his brothers a guitar, amp and ukulele. He showed such patience as he gave his brother Clark guitar lessons every week. He also enjoyed writing stories, poetry, songs and even had poems published. He was a loving son, brother, grandson and friend who will be dearly missed. Colin was a kind soul that carried the weight of the world on his shoulders. He liked to make videos on YouTube and in one he says: "Treat everyone with kindness and respect. You never know what they might be going through." Even in his darkest days he wanted to help others, but unfortunately could not help himself. He is survived by his parents; brothers Clark and Luke; grandmother Carol Devito of Lombard, who did so much for him; grandfather Matthew Saweikis, Jr. of Michigan City, Indiana; grandfather Tamas Kutrovatz of Bartlett; his beloved Uncle Matt (Jenny), Aunt Carol (Kyle), Uncle Tommy (Patty), Uncle Mickey (Inna), Uncle Bobby (Tina), Uncle Dennis (Oksana), Aunt Cindy (David); along with his cousins Matthew, Haley, Stevie, Artur, Dima, Isabel, Chase, Kirsten, KK, Mitchell, Robert, Anthony, Isabel, Maria, Thomas, Matthew, Natasha, Brandon, Jackie, Kimmy, Katie. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Maria Kutrovatz and grandpa Rich Paulauskas. Funeral service for Colin will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva with Father Jonathan Bakkelund, officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Geneva. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 9 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMIillinois.org would be appreciated. For information 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary