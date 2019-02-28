HAWTHORN WOODS - Colin Ross Austin, 34, was born on November 30, 1984 and passed away on February 19, 2019. He was the loving son of Fred and Cheri (nee Jochims) Austin; great brother of Christopher (girlfriend, Hallie Munao) Austin and Courtney (Timothy) Horvath. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Marilyn Jochims and Walter and Lois Austin. Colin graduated with honors from Adlai E. Stevenson High School 2003, graduated from the University of Southern California (USC) 2010 with degrees in biomedical and mechanical engineering. He was also a member and Vice President of USC's Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Most recently, he worked as a senior design engineer at Fresenius Kabi. From early on he excelled in many sports such as football, lacrosse, wrestling, rugby, golf, and tennis. Colin was a phenomenal artist and he had a passion for painting. He also enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs, was an excellent cook and enjoyed brewing his own beer. He had a multitude of friendships that carried through his school years, work, and extracurricular activities. Colin was a great mentor and teacher, and had a willingness to help people. He especially enjoyed volunteering for Habitat For Humanity. He made the world a better place and will be missed dearly by all the lives he touched. Visitation for Colin will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 3:00pm until the time of his service at 7:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 S. Old Rand Rd., Lake Zurich, IL 60047. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Lake Zurich. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-550-4221 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary