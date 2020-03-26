|
Colleen Joan Brossard, age 83, passed away on February 27, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Chicago to Bernice and John Collins. She was the youngest of 4 brothers and 1 sister, all of whom predeceased her. Colleen graduated from Madonna High School for Girls (Aurora) and spent several years serving as a Daughter of Charity before leaving to pursue her love of dogs. Colleen lived for many years in Warrenville Illinois, where she taught second grade at St. Irene's school for 10 years before marrying her husband, Joseph Brossard. He passed away in 1988 at age of 51. Uncle Joe was an amazing collector of antiques (and junk) a hobby that Colleen enjoyed with him and continued throughout her life - amassing a large variety of Boston Terrier collectibles. Colleen was an active breeder of Boston Terriers, and in 1994 became a judge for the American Kennel Club. She was active with several Boston Terrier clubs, including the Western Boston Terrier Club of Chicago, the Manatee Kennel and Suncoast Boston Clubs of Florida. She was invited to judge AKC shows throughout the country, which she thoroughly enjoyed. In 1995, fed up with the Illinois winter weather, she moved to Florida and became owner of Pooch's Pet Lodge in Bradenton. She ran a very busy boarding kennel right up until her death, leaving many disappointed pet owners. She got great joy from meeting the families of the dogs and cats (and occasional pig) who relied on her competent care, knowledge and love of all breeds. As "Aunt Colleen" she will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her longtime friend, Chad Howard, Florida friend, Pat Edgington and many other cherished friends. Burial is planned at a future date alongside her husband, Joe, in Warrenville Cemetery. Memorial donations would be appreciated by Florida Rescue Farm (39640 Carlton Rd., Duette, FL 34219) where Colleen's beloved goats have found a happy home.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 26, 2020