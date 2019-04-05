ROSELLE - Colleen, was born in Chicago, IL, on October 24, 1954, she passed away March 16, 2019, at age 64, after a courageous, and insurmountable battle with cancer. Colleen was comforted and surrounded by her family and many dear friends during her struggles. Colleen was the beloved mother of Phillip La Spisa and loving wife of Joseph "Buzzy" La Spisa. She was the loving sister of Dick (Bernardine) Tracy and Jim (Renee) Tracy. Treasured aunt of Richard Tracy, Kendra Chilewich, Heather Dernulc, Brian Tracy, Emily Emrikson, Sasha Dougherty, Samara Condon, Gabrielle Rosa, sister-in-law of Patricia (Dave) Emrikson and Mary Ann LaSpisa. Colleen was the adored, cousin and faithful friend of too many others to list. Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, Inez and Edward Tracy, her mother-in-law, Mildred (Midge), father-in-law, Philip, and her sister-in-law, Renee. Colleen worked for 20 plus years as a special education teacher's aide in Elgin District U46 and retired in 2018. Colleen also spent many years working with the SAFE after school program in Elgin District U46. Colleen retired in 2018 she was loved and respected by her colleagues and students alike. At Colleen's request, in lieu of a funeral at this time, a celebration of her life for her family and friends will be held this summer at a time to be determined. The family appreciates the amazing outpouring of love and support from countless friends and family members during Colleen's illness. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary