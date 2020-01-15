Home

COLLEEN M. LOTZER

COLLEEN M. LOTZER Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Colleen Lotzer (nee Mault) died Thursday January 9, 2020. She was born in Jackson, Michigan in December of 1928. She was a flight attendant for American Airlines and was on the first passenger flight to land at O'Hare Field. She is survived by her loving family: husband of over 60 years, William Lotzer, son Kevin (Christine) Lotzer, son David (Diana) Lotzer, her grandchildren who brought her great joy, Jaclyn, Bradley, Margaret, Kevin, and Johnathan, and Laura Lotzer. She was the fond sister of the late Jack and David Willson, and Kathy Stosik. Colleen was a devoted wife, a caring mother, a loving grandmother, a treasured aunt, and a cherished friend to many. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
