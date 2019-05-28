LOMBARD - Colleen T. Cook, nee Herman, born April 24, 1953 and passed away May 19, 2019, a graduate of Fremd High School in Palatine, Colleen attended University of Michigan for 3 years; mother of Krystn and Cary Cook; daughter of the late Nicholas and Wilma Herman; sister of Susan (Dale) Rankin, Wilma (John) Rosemond, Debra (Daniel) Owens, Nicholas (Karen); Jeffrey (JoAnn) and the late Bill; aunt of many nieces and nephews; the love of her life Peter Cook, and last but not least her cat, Minaj. Colleen had an eye and appreciation for anything artistic. She made beautiful jewelry. She loved gardening and canning, whatever her garden would produce. She made an incredible vichyssoise soup. She was a dedicated employee of TGI Fridays for over 9 years.One of her best qualities was her ability to quickly forgive. A celebration of Colleen's life will be held Sunday, June 2nd from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.) Bartlettt. In lieu of flowers donations to the Humane Society would be appreciated. www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-7575. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary