Concepcion Carrizales, or Connie, as she was better known, died unexpectedly at age 89 on Monday, May 6th, 2019. She was born in Mexico in September of 1929. Her husband, who preceded her in death, was Efren Carrizales. They were married for 56 years. Left to honor Connie are her 3 daughters, Magdalena (Dan) McElroy, Blanca (Mick) Bernasek, and Dora (Stan) Trygar, along with her 4 grandchildren, Joshua McElroy, Jessica (Christopher) Kelly, Erin (Davie) Thayer, Megan (Kevin) Koza and her 8 great grandchildren Max, Brynn, Claire, Charlie, Nora, Quinn, Weston and Owen. Connie worked for 20 years at Lake Forest Hospital. She loved working on the mother/ baby unit, where she specialized in assisting moms to tightly bond with their newborn infants. She was an active member of St. Joseph's parish where she provided many years of volunteer service. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 121 E Maple Ave, Libertyville on Friday May 17th from 9:15 until 10:00 a.m. when a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Connie. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Joseph Food Pantry, 121 E Maple Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at Libertyvillefuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary