ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Concetta J. Carcerano (nee DiMaiolo), 86, a resident of Elk Grove Village, formerly of Mount Prospect for 59 years, passed away September 9, 2019. She was Hostess Extraordinaire at Coach's Corner in Elk Grove Village for 22 years. Concetta was the beloved wife of the late Joseph (1997); loving mother of Francine M. (Jerry) Flores, and Joseph L. (Renee) Carcerano; dear sister of the late Josephine Fasano, the late Joseph Failla, and the late Louis DiMaiolo; cherished grandmother of Kristin (Tom) Mintjal, Jenna (Scott) Flores-Fey, Joe Carcerano, and great-grandmother of Mila, Marie, and Teddy. A visitation will be held Sunday, September 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village with a gathering on Monday, September 16, from 9 to 10 a.m., proceeding to St. Cecilia Church, 700 S. Meier Road, Mount Prospect for 11 a.m. funeral Mass. Private interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to the . For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 12, 2019