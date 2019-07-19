|
GLENDALE HEIGHTS - Connie M. Bruno, 70, passed away at home July 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Frank for 49 years, devoted mother of Alberto (Kathy) and Giuseppe (Ivy) Bruno; cherished grandmother of Nicole, Stephanie and Frank Bruno; dear sister of Ralph (Donna) Novielli, Alex (Pam) Novielli, Dominic ( Sandy), Joan ( Steve) Domzalski, Mary (Lenny) Martinelli and Leno (Kym) Novielli and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, family and friends are invited to gather 10:00 a.m at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/ Roselle Rd.) to St. Matthew Church Glendale Heights. Mass 11:00 a.m. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00-9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 19, 2019