Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Glendale Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CONNIE BRUNO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CONNIE M. BRUNO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CONNIE M. BRUNO Obituary
GLENDALE HEIGHTS - Connie M. Bruno, 70, passed away at home July 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Frank for 49 years, devoted mother of Alberto (Kathy) and Giuseppe (Ivy) Bruno; cherished grandmother of Nicole, Stephanie and Frank Bruno; dear sister of Ralph (Donna) Novielli, Alex (Pam) Novielli, Dominic ( Sandy), Joan ( Steve) Domzalski, Mary (Lenny) Martinelli and Leno (Kym) Novielli and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, family and friends are invited to gather 10:00 a.m at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/ Roselle Rd.) to St. Matthew Church Glendale Heights. Mass 11:00 a.m. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00-9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now