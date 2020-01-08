Daily Herald Obituaries
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
5:00 PM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
CONRAD S. UDELLE


1934 - 2020
CONRAD S. UDELLE Obituary
MUNDELEIN - Conrad S. Udelle, age 85, a resident of Mundelein, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. He was born March 4, 1934 in Chicago. Conrad worked for Hollister for many years in the accounting field, but left in the early 80's to enter into a completely different profession by opening up a small computer store, ICV Data Center, in Mundelein. Over the years he provided computer solutions "For Business and Professionals" in the Northern Illinois area while inspiring others to follow a path in the emerging technology industry. Conrad is survived by his three children, Ed (Lori) Udelle, Jim (Theresa) Udelle and Kim (Bill) Tunberg and his three grandchildren, Amber Udelle, Matthew Tunberg, and Michael Tunberg. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Steve Udelle. A visitation and memorial service are scheduled for Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM with the memorial service commencing at 5:00 PM at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information, please call 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
