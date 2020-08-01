1/1
CONSTANCE E. CAMPBELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CONSTANCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHEELING - Constance E. Campbell, age 86. Devoted wife of Robert for 68½ years. Loving mother of Linda (Leonard) Eaton, Donna (David) Olsen, Jodie Reese, and Jan Buss. Cherished grandmother of Danielle, Scott, Selena, David, Emily, Colleen, Christine, Kathie, Bobby, Laurie, Kyle, Billy, Jason and George and the late Mike. Great-grandmother of Cheyenne, Darren, Elijah, Delaney, Maddux, Libby, Kelsey, Esther, Kate, Jacob, Jeremy, Josh, Kayley, Jordan, Sedona, Ryder, Xander, and Brinley. Dear sister of Elaine Lang and the late Mary Bieniasz. Fond aunt and great-aunt of many. Connie was a wonderful neighbor to wonderful neighbors. She was an avid, lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. Services Private. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or cards can be mailed to the Campbell Family, care of Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. Wheeling, IL 60090 or call 847-537-6600.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved