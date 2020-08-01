WHEELING - Constance E. Campbell, age 86. Devoted wife of Robert for 68½ years. Loving mother of Linda (Leonard) Eaton, Donna (David) Olsen, Jodie Reese, and Jan Buss. Cherished grandmother of Danielle, Scott, Selena, David, Emily, Colleen, Christine, Kathie, Bobby, Laurie, Kyle, Billy, Jason and George and the late Mike. Great-grandmother of Cheyenne, Darren, Elijah, Delaney, Maddux, Libby, Kelsey, Esther, Kate, Jacob, Jeremy, Josh, Kayley, Jordan, Sedona, Ryder, Xander, and Brinley. Dear sister of Elaine Lang and the late Mary Bieniasz. Fond aunt and great-aunt of many. Connie was a wonderful neighbor to wonderful neighbors. She was an avid, lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. Services Private. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or cards can be mailed to the Campbell Family, care of Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. Wheeling, IL 60090 or call 847-537-6600.