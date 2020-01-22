Daily Herald Obituaries
CONSTANCE "CONNI" HUMMEL


1943 - 2020
Constance "Conni" Hummel, 76, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was born in Good Hope, IL to Virgil and Elinor (nee Mitchell) Washburn on February 19, 1943. Conni married her high school sweetheart, James "Jim" Hummel in 1965; they celebrated 49 years until his passing in 2015. She graduated from Florida State University with a B.A, from Northwestern University with an M.A., and Harrington School of Design. She worked for many years as an interior designer at Raleigh House Interiors in Barrington and later as owner of Winston Scott Interiors in Kildeer. She was a member and past president of Illinois Interior Design Association, as well as a licensed Therapy Dog Handler and a member of Barrington United Methodist Church. Conni is survived by her, son, Scott, daughter-in-law, Heather, her grandsons, Tyler and Ryan, her sister, Karen (Bob) Miller, and by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Joy Askew, and grandmother, Cora Mitchell. Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions, JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025, www.journeycare.org. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
