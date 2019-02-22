Constance Joan Soderstrum (nee Hoffman) passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the Alden Poplar Creek Rehabilitation Center after a short illness. Connie was born on November 13, 1930 in Emden, Illinois to William and Grace Hoffman (nee Randolph). She attended grade school and High School in Litchfield, Illinois, where she was the valedictorian of her class. She attended the University of Illinois, majoring in Chemistry and where she was selected as a Bronze Tablet Scholar and was a member of Phi Kappa Phi. She married William Keith Soderstrum on June 14, 1952 and they had four children. She was preceded in death when Bill died on August 28th, 1967. Following Bill's death, she obtained her Masters of Library Science and served as a librarian for the Standard Oil Company, the Geneva Public Library and the Mount Prospect Public Library until her retirement in 1998. Her eldest son, John Preston, also preceded her in death dying on 15 June 2010. Surviving Connie are her daughters, Mary Grace Soderstrum and Anne Louise (Terence) Kennedy; her son, Dr. William Kent (Judy) Soderstrum; her granddaughters, Kathryn Marie Kennedy and Rachel Lynne Kennedy; her daughter-in-law, Janet Blair Perkins; and her sister, Sandra Kay (Arthur) Price. Connie's body has been cremated per her request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Habitat for Humanity. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary