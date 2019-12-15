|
Constance L. Kunold, 84, of Elgin passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center, Elgin. She was born June 5, 1935 in Burlington, IL the daughter of Frederick and Caroline Seyller Spolum. Connie had been a resident of Elgin for over 70 years and was a graduate of St. Edward High School. She was employed by the State of Illinois with the Dept. of Transportation as a Senior Accountant in accounts payable for 28 years before retiring. Her true passion in life was gardening. Connie was a member of St. Laurence Catholic Church, Elgin. Surviving are her 2 children, Gary Kunold of Elgin and Kimberly (David) Guy of Gilberts, 5 grandchildren, Aslin (Joseph) Fanning, Garrett Kunold, Collin (Megan) Clark, Stephanie (Christopher) Wolke, Carolin e Kunold, 5 great grandchildren, Kailyn, Tiernan, Deaclan, Lochlan and Wrynn. She was preceded in death by her son, Tracy Kunold in 2006, daughter in law, Teresa Hall Kunold, a sister, Garnet Jordal and her brother Donald Spolum. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 17 at 10:00 AM at St. Laurence Catholic Church, Elgin. Burial will be at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Cemetery, Hampshire. Visitation will be held at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin on Monday from 4:00 PM to 8:00. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019