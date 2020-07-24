Constance M. Moisan (nee Kullerstrand) (97), left our lives but not our hearts when she took the hand of her husband and her God's on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. As in life, she displayed amazing grace. Her life brightened the lives of all who knew her and set an example that we should all live with more heart, love and generosity. Connie was born on July 6, 1923 in Chicago, IL to Ethyl and Eric Kullerstrand. She graduated from North Park College with a degree in nursing. She joined the Army Nurse Corp during WWII, caring for injured U.S. soldiers and POWs. After the war, Connie worked on the City of New Orleans train where she met the love of her life, Edward Moisan. Connie and Ed were married on April 24, 1948. She and Ed were founding members of St. Raymond Church in Mt. Prospect, IL and remained parishioners until their deaths. While still nursing their first born, Connie and Ed established Moisan Pipe and Supply Company, which they would own and operate for 40 years. Never one to sit around eating bonbons, Connie loved tennis, golf and was a lifelong learner who was always up-to-date on current events, news, politics and sports – go Cubs and Blackhawks! Until her passing, she read 2 newspapers a day, a book a week and loved the challenge of a good crossword puzzle. At 85 she started Yoga classes and learned to knit, going on to make scarves and baby blankets for family and friends. Connie was a wonderful and loving mom and gram. She always saw the good in people and taught unconditional love. She was our inspiration and strength. We loved her dearly. "We have known so much happiness, we've had our cup of joy, and memory is one gift of God that death cannot destroy". Please God watch over her and keep her for she is in your hands now. She will be remembered for her love of her family and friends, her gentleness, her generous heart and her warm smile - and of course her famous pumpkin pie. Connie would want us to grieve briefly and move on with strength, family, faith, love and hope. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother and her beloved husband Edward. Left to cherish and love her memory are her daughters, Kathy Steffen, Debbie (Bill) Cotopolis, and Cindy Moisan, as well as her three beloved grandchildren Matthew Steffen, Michael Cotopolis and William Cotopolis. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Due to the covid virus there will be a private graveside memorial at All Saints Cemetery and a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations, please perform an act of kindness for someone in need and think of Connie. Online condolences maybe made at www. FriedrichsFH.com.
