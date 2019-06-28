|
|
BARTLETT - Constance (Connie) Rose Metzler, nee Such, age 75, passed away on June 21, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Adeline Boryca Such and the late Stanley Such, adored wife of the late Robert Hull Metzler and loving mother of Suzanne (Tom) Kannon, Gary (Jean) Metzler and Brian (Staci) Metzler. Proud grandmother of Matthew, Erica, Rachel, Andy, Lauren and Reed. Connie had a special love for dogs, travel and her many treasured friends. In lieu of funeral services, contributions may be made to the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 28, 2019