|
|
BARTLETT - Constance "Connie" Shibona (nee Costanzo), 94, an avid word searcher who loved her candy, passed away Wednesday, February 26. Beloved wife of the late Jack; loving mother of Mary Shibona and Jack (Denise); dear grandmother of Lori Shibona-Davis and Alyssa and Jacob Shibona; proud great grandmother of Brandon, Luke, and Gavin; caring sister of Caroline, the late Lawrence, and the late Fred (Sally) Costanzo; fond sister in law of Irene (the late Mike) Imbrogno. Visitation Sunday, March 1 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Funeral Monday 9:45am from Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory to St. Peter Damian Church. Mass 10:30am. Interment Bartlett Cemetery. Information 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020