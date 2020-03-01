Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:45 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Peter Damian Church

CONSTANCE "CONNIE" SHIBONA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CONSTANCE "CONNIE" SHIBONA Obituary
BARTLETT - Constance "Connie" Shibona (nee Costanzo), 94, an avid word searcher who loved her candy, passed away Wednesday, February 26. Beloved wife of the late Jack; loving mother of Mary Shibona and Jack (Denise); dear grandmother of Lori Shibona-Davis and Alyssa and Jacob Shibona; proud great grandmother of Brandon, Luke, and Gavin; caring sister of Caroline, the late Lawrence, and the late Fred (Sally) Costanzo; fond sister in law of Irene (the late Mike) Imbrogno. Visitation Sunday, March 1 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Funeral Monday 9:45am from Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory to St. Peter Damian Church. Mass 10:30am. Interment Bartlett Cemetery. Information 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CONSTANCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -