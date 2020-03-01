|
Jim Polites passed away at home on February 17, 2020. His hardworking, generous, and adventurous nature will be missed by those who knew him. He shared those qualities with his wife of 43 years, Patty, and passed them on to his sons, who are forever grateful. With his whole family involved in Scouting, it was his great passion. He served cheerfully, thriftily, and bravely as Scoutmaster, Merit Badge Counselor, Trainer, and fundraiser among other roles. His leadership meant camping in every season, building skills at every meeting, doing things right, and having fun. He deeply appreciated everyone he served alongside. Highlights over those 3 decades included 4 hiking treks at Philmont Ranch in NM (3 of those with his sons), and both boys achieving Eagle Scout with his and Patty's constant encouragement. Jim was born on Aug. 17, 1945, and adopted by James and Josephine (nee Dodge) along with sister Rita. A career Air Force family meant growing up at Edwards AFB, at two different bases in Germany, and finally in Nebraska where he met Patty. They lived in Chicagoland where he worked first in the Sears Tower, then at Kemper Insurance. He cherished the friendships made there. Later years included dates with his four grandkids, enjoying live theater, camping, sightseeing in Alaska, keeping his intellect sharp with copious amount of puzzles and sudoku, and cross-country trips in his Miata to visit his birth-family. He was preceded in death by wife Patty Sue (nee Olson), his parents, and sister Rita Konigsbauer. He was devoted father to James (Jill) and Vic (Stacey Kemerer); loving grandpa, uncle, and brother-in-law; and delighted brother to Norris kin. In lieu of flowers, Jim would like you to buy some boots and take a hike, or make something better at a campsite somewhere, or donate to the Pathway to Adventure Council of the Boy Scouts of America. A private family Celebration of Life will be held, in lieu of a service.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020