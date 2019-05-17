Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Laird Funeral Home
120 S 3Rd St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 836-8770
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Laird Funeral Home
120 S 3Rd St
Dundee, IL 60118
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Laird Funeral Home
120 S 3Rd St
Dundee, IL 60118
CORA C. EINWICH


1938 - 2019
CORA C. EINWICH Obituary
WEST DUNDEE - Cora C. Einwich, 80, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin. She was born September 4, 1938 in Virgil, IL the daughter of Otto and Margaret Mohrlein Einwich Sr. She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, West Dundee. Surviving are brother, Otto (Judy) Einwich, sister, Anna Tomm and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her six brothers, Joseph, George, Conrad, Frank, Andrew and Philip Einwich. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, May 20 at Laird Funeral Home 120 S. Third St., West Dundee (CORNER of S. Third & Oregon). Burial will be in River Valley Memorial Gardens, West Dundee. Visitation will be held on Monday from 9:00 AM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church or JourneyCare Hospice Foundation. For information call 847-836-8770 or lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2019
